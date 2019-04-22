DMK chief MK Stalin slams SEC plea to defer Tamil Nadu local body polls

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK President MK Stalin on Monday condemned the State Election Commission's move to seek more time from the Supreme Court to hold local body polls in Tamil Nadu.

Alleging that the state government has been postponing the local body elections for nearly 30 months, Stalin said he condemned the State Election Commission's move to seek three more months from the Supreme Court. The apex court had said polls must be held before May.

The people will not forgive the SEC, Stalin said in a statement.