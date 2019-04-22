Home States Tamil Nadu

Engineering counselling to start on July 3

Online counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) will begin on July 3.   

Published: 22nd April 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image of engineering students used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) will begin on July 3.   
On Sunday, the State government released the tentative schedule for the counselling process. According to the schedule, the notification inviting online registration of applications for admission into BE/B.Tech courses will be made on April 22 while online registration and filling of applications for counselling will start on May 2. The last date for candidates to register themselves for online counselling is May 31.  

Random numbers for candidates seeking admission into engineering courses will be released on June 3. Certificate verification will be held from June 6 to June 11. The certificate verification of the candidates will be done at 42 TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFC) situated in districts across the State, a Higher Education department release said.

After certificate verification, rank list of candidates will be released on June 17. Online counselling will be held between July 3 and July 28. “Sufficient time of one month has been allotted for online counselling process to ensure that it ends smoothly,” said an official involved in TNEA counselling.

Notably, after two decades the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) will conduct the engineering counselling in the State this year. For the last 22 years, Anna University was conducting counselling, but this year, M K Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University,  resigned from the post of TNEA committee chairman as he was upset with the untimely restructuring of the panel.

Special categories

Counselling for special categories like differently-abled candidates, ex-servicemen and sports quota beneficiaries will be held from June 20 to June 22.  Supplementary counselling, for which candidates will have to attend in person, will be held on July 29 and with this counselling process will end on July 30

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp