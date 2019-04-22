Engineering counselling to start on July 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) will begin on July 3.

On Sunday, the State government released the tentative schedule for the counselling process. According to the schedule, the notification inviting online registration of applications for admission into BE/B.Tech courses will be made on April 22 while online registration and filling of applications for counselling will start on May 2. The last date for candidates to register themselves for online counselling is May 31.

Random numbers for candidates seeking admission into engineering courses will be released on June 3. Certificate verification will be held from June 6 to June 11. The certificate verification of the candidates will be done at 42 TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFC) situated in districts across the State, a Higher Education department release said.

After certificate verification, rank list of candidates will be released on June 17. Online counselling will be held between July 3 and July 28. “Sufficient time of one month has been allotted for online counselling process to ensure that it ends smoothly,” said an official involved in TNEA counselling.

Notably, after two decades the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) will conduct the engineering counselling in the State this year. For the last 22 years, Anna University was conducting counselling, but this year, M K Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, resigned from the post of TNEA committee chairman as he was upset with the untimely restructuring of the panel.

Special categories

Counselling for special categories like differently-abled candidates, ex-servicemen and sports quota beneficiaries will be held from June 20 to June 22. Supplementary counselling, for which candidates will have to attend in person, will be held on July 29 and with this counselling process will end on July 30