Peace returns to Ponnamaravathi,  prohibitory order off from today

TIRUCHY/PUDUKKOTTAI: With no violent incidents in the three days of Section 144 imposed in Ponnamaravathi and surrounding villages, the Ponnamaravathi DSP SK Senthil Kumar has said that the 144 would not continue from Monday.

Section 144 was promugulated after police cars, government buses were vandalised, two police personnel injured by around some miscreants among nearly thousand people who gathered outside the Ponnamaravathi police station on Friday. They were asking for the arrest of men behind an audio being circulated on social media and messaging platforms which was degrading of their community, especially their women.

Cases were booked on thousand unidentified rioters after the riot. Following this in Tiruchy, Tamil Nadu Mutharaiyar Munnetra Kazhagam president R Vishwanathan issued a statement asking members of the community to not indulge in any violence or protests.

He said that the community members were not one to give into violence. And he said that the turning of the protest into a riot was due to certain miscreants seeking to unsettle peace various community members. RV Bharathan the youth wing president and film-actor also was present at meeting with the reporters here.

In another meeting, KK Selvakumar Mutharaiyar, the president of Tamil Nadu Vera Mutharaiyar Munnetra Kazhagam said, “It is unfair to book cases on so many people and it should be dropped by the police. Those who created the stir by releasing the audio with the intention of creating outbursts should be arrested.” He also said, “We insist that those behind the audio need to receive severe action from the police so that it sets an example to those seeking to stir casteist violence.”

Both the leaders said that the community members lived in harmony with other community and preferred that peace prevailed.

The case of the thousand is yet to repeal or any arrests, but police sources said that those responsible for the audio clip are being actively searched. Reportedly few were taken in for questioning in Thanjavur.

Protest in Thanjavur

Earlier in the day, members of Mutharayar associations staged road roko protest at four separate places in the district demanding the arrest of those who created and circulated an audio clip with denigrating content. The protests were stagged on the Tirukkanurpatti-Elupatti road junction, Thanjavur- Mannargudi-Pattukkottai road, Vallam road. and at Tiruchitrambalam.

Chief Minister assures stong action

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday said strict action will be taken against those involved in Ponparappi and Ponnamaravathi violence. A joint statement said the district administration and police officials have intervened and restored law and order in these areas and that the situation is being monitored. “To restore peace, we ask the public to extend their full cooperation with the district administration and police officials,” the statement said.