Puducherry resident dies of cardiac arrest while trekking Velliangiri Hills

COIMBATORE: Cardiac arrest is believed to the reason for the death of a 55-year-old man trekking the Velliangiri Hills near Coimbatore on Sunday. The Puducherry resident (of French citizenship) was among the many pilgirms trekking the seven hills to the Velliangiri Aandavar Temple. Given that this is the fourth such death in the past four months, the rural police have suggested that the Forest department check for pilgrims’ physical fitness before allowing them on trail.

Devotees begin the trek from Poondi temple on the foothills of Velliangiri in Boluvampatti forest range. They have to cross seven hills – some rocky and barren and others covered in thick forests – to reach the Velliangiri Aandavar Temple located at a height of over 1,700 metres (from sea level). M Arulraj alias Arulnath (55) of Puducherry was found dead on the fifth hill on early Sunday morning by fellow devotees on the trek. On information, Alandurai police and Boluvampatti forest range officials recovered his body and sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. His family was informed and a case was registered.

Pointing out that the trek can be particularly strenuous for people with cardiopulmonary conditions, police officials suggested that pilgrims should be asked to undergo a health check before going on the journey. Already, four deaths have been reported in the hills in the past four months. With the number of devotees embarking on this trek set to increase in the coming months, the Coimbatore Rural police have asked the Forest department to arrange for fitness checks and spread awareness of risks involved.Forest officials, on their part, said that they are consulting higher officials regarding such a provision.