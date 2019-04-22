Re-polling in 10 booths in the State?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has recommended the Election Commission to conduct re-polling in 10 polling booths in the State. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said the recommendation was made based on reports he received from the District Electoral Officers and poll observers.

Both parliamentary elections and bye-polls will be held again in Pappireddipatti in the Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency, Panrutti in Cuddalore Lok Sabha seat, and Poonamallee in Tiruvallur. “The re-polling dates will be announced shortly,” he said. Of the 10, eight are in Pappireddipatti.

Four booths in Nathemedu village, which falls in Pappidreddipatti Assembly constituency, were allegedly captured by supporters of PMK. The party’s youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss in contesting from the Dharmapuri seat. A video of PMK supporters casting votes in the polling booths has gone viral.

In Poonamallee, DMK alleged the booth agents of other parties were evicted by AIADMK supporters who captured the booth for more than an hour. In Panruti, two hours after polling began, it was found that the button for AMMK on the EVM was missing.Sahoo added that Tahsildar Samboornam, who tried to enter an EVM strongroom in Madurai has been suspended.