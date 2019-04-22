Home States Tamil Nadu

Tahsildar who entered EVM room suspended

Recalling the Madurai incident, he raised doubts over the safety of EVMs and said the incident showed that both the CEO and EC are unable to conduct free and fair polls in the State.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dispelling fears of opposition parties over the safety of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) stored in counting centres, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Sunday reiterated that strong rooms cannot be breached.

When asked on the action taken against a Tahsildar Samboornam who allegedly entered the strong room in a Madurai counting centre where EVMs had been kept, Sahoo said the official had been placed under suspension and further action will be taken based on the detailed report.

“As per the preliminary report, the official has entered the store room where election-related documents are stocked and the strong rooms are monitored through surveillance cameras round-the-clock and provided with three-tier security arrangements,” he said. On complaints of deletion of thousands of voters in Kanniyakumari district, he said a detailed  inquiry was underway. “The district collector and sub collector are conducting the inquiry on this. Based on the report, suitable recommendation will be made,” he said.

Meanwhile, DMK president M K Stalin, in a statement, urged party workers to monitor the counting centres round-the-clock till the counting day.

Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose
