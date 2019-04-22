Home States Tamil Nadu

Three polling staff suspended for entering poll records room in Madurai

The inquiry was ordered on a complaint by CPI(M) candidate in Madurai Lok Sabha seat, S Venkatesan on Saturday, who had also insisted that CCTV footage be shown to him.

Published: 22nd April 2019 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MADURAI: Three polling staff who violated the election code by entering a storage room here where polling records are kept, along with a woman Tahsildar, were suspended Monday by Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

The Tahsildar was suspended Sunday by by Sahoo after a detailed inquiry into the incident.

The inquiry was ordered on a complaint by CPI(M) candidate in Madurai Lok Sabha seat, S Venkatesan on Saturday, who had also insisted that CCTV footage be shown to him.

District Collector Natarajan, who acceded to the request, also viewed the footage, which showed the officials entering the room and trying to take xerox copies of documents.

The CEO suspended the officials on the recommendations of the Collector, who had submitted a report to him.

Officials reiterated that the room where EVMs had been kept had been sealed and under 24-hour surveillance and none entered that room.

The document room had not been sealed but as per rules no body can enter it also without permission, they said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Electoral officer Balaji began an enquiry Monday into the incident, officials said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

They said he would camp in Madurai and hold enquiries not only with the poll staff and security personnel but the candidates as well.

The CEO had deputed the ACEO to conduct the enquiry.

Meanwhile, Venkatesan demanded removal of the collector alleging the official's complicity in the incident.

Addressing reporters here, he accused poll authorities of sitting on his complaint for a long time and said it had happened with the knowledge of the Returning Officer Venkatesan said he has given a representation to Balaji, urging that the Collector be removed "If counting has to take place smoothly, democratically and lawfully, the collector has to be changed.

We submitted our demand in writing in the inquiry today," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polling staff Madurai Lok Sabha Chief Electoral Officer Lok Sabha Polls General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp