Two die in roof collapse

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Two persons died and five injured when sunshade of a private hospital canteen collapsed, following heavy rains on Monday. The deceased were identified as Dr Kala (55), wife of Selvakumar, Poornima Hospital in Namakkal, and S Mohanraj (39) from Senthamangalam. According to the police, due to heavy winds, a flex board with metal frame fixed in front wall of the Thangam hospital canteen fell on the sunshade, which collapsed and fell on the deceased. The injured were identified as Bose (45) from Ayyermedu at Pottireddipatty in Namakkal, Pandiyan (27) of Kaliyayee Street in Sivakasi, Sikkandar Basha (39) of Jai Nagar at Kosavampatty in Namakkal, Balakrishnan (70) of Ganesapuram in Namakkal, and Mutharasan (30) of Jegathapattanam in Pudukottai.