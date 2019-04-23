70 kids fall sick after eating ice cream at temple

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Around 100 people including 70 children fell ill on Monday allegedly after consuming ice during the consecration of a temple at Vanagiri near Sirkazhi. Because of the intense heat, most of the people bought ice-based items ice pops, ice creams, and freezies. But after eating, they complained of unease and started to vomit and landed up in hospitals.

At least 76 persons were admitted in Mayiladuthurai GH. A four-year-old who was brought in a critical condition was given first aid and referred to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. “While only half of the children are clear cases of food poisoning, many of them are traumatised seeing others fall sick” said V Veerachozhan, Assistant Chief Medical Officer. Over 20 persons were admitted in Sirkazhi GH and they are stable. A few other cases were reported from PHCs.

The culprit behind the food poisoning is yet to be identified. “We are taking samples from the ice snacks sold which are sold at the festival by various ice merchants, and it will be sent to lab tests in Thanjavur.

After finding out the unsafe food sample or the unsafe food ingredient, we would be able to identify the seller and the manufacturer, and then we can press the most stringent legal action” said D Sekar, the Food Safety Officer in Sirkazhi.

Police picked up five vendors but sources said they could not immediately establish who sold the adulterated ice. Report of lab tests of the samples could take a few day. “Investigation is underway. We will press legal action on the seller, and the manufacturer once the results come,” said an official from Poompuhar police Station.