AIADMK divided into four teams for bypolls

The AIADMK functionaries have been divided into four groups to monitor election work.

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chairing a consultative meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai on Monday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The election fever isn’t over in Tamil Nadu, yet. The ruling AIADMK is leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in all four Assembly segments that will face bypolls on May 19 — Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram and Tirupparankundram. After a meeting with the party’s district secretaries, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released a statement on Monday. 

The AIADMK functionaries have been divided into four groups to monitor election work. Functionaries from 13 party districts would look after Sulur while leaders from 14 party districts would manage Aravakurichi. Tirupparankundram would be managed by from 17 party districts functionaries and  Ottapidaram by those from 11 party districts. 

AIADMK likely to release list soon

The AIADMK is likely to release its list of candidates for the four bypoll seats in the next couple of days. Sources said Deputy Speaker of LS M Thambidurai and MR Vijayakumar proposed separate candidates for Aravakurichi while office-bearers in Sulur urged the top brass to field one of the family members of the late MLA, R Kanagaraj.  Similarly, in Tirupparankundram, two ministers from Madurai wanted a family member of late MLA AK Bose to be fielded while a senior functionary wanted a former MLA.

AMMK announced list on Monday. Former MP K Sukumar will contest from Sulur while Amma Peravai president PH Shahul Hameed will contest from Aravakurichi.  Former MLA P Mahendran will be the candidate for Tirupparankundram and former MLA R Sundararaj for Ottapidaram.

