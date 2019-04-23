‘Are vehicles allowed to use tinted glass?’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Special Government Pleader to get instructions from the government whether vehicle owners were permitted to use tinted glass, halogen lights, flags and pictures of political or community leaders on vehicles Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar gave the direction following a PIL filed by B Stalin, an advocate, seeking direction to the government for proper installation of high-mast lights and cat-eye lights on Highways and for removal of unauthorised LED lights on vehicles. The case has been adjourned to April 23.