Demands for repoll continue to pour in

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 03:10 AM

Chennai city police commissioner A K Viswanathan along with other police officials on Anna University premises to inspect security arrangements, on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even five days after the Lok Sabha elections held in Tamil Nadu, election-related complaints continued to pour in at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, demanding repolling in certain booths while seeking action against those responsible for the assault on the Schedule Caste people at Ponparappi in Ariyalur district. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and representatives of the BSP and MNM were among those who have lodged complaints with the CEO. 

Later, talking to reporters, the CEO, Satyabrata Sahoo said repoll in Ponparappi would be decided after receiving a report from the DEO of Ariyalur district. He said Additional CEO M Balaji was conducting a thorough enquiry in Madurai about trespassing of a woman officer into the place where EVMs and other poll-related documents were kept.  On April 26, 13 companies of paramilitary forces would arrive in the four Assembly constituencies where by-polls are scheduled for May 19. 

In his petition, Thirumavalavan said violent incidents took place in the residential areas of Adi Dravida people around polling booth No.281 in Kunnam Assembly constituency and the people were attacked. The Returning Officer had admitted this fact. Though a request was made to the polling officials to order a repoll in the booth, it was not conceded. He alleged the Adi Dravida people were assaulted with a motive to prevent them from voting.  

‘Agents can continue to guard strongrooms’
Chennai: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday said agents of all political parties would continue to be allowed to stay outside the strong room in each constituency until the day of counting.  “Normally, agents are allowed to remain there outside the strong room throughout the day and they will be continued to be allowed,” he said.  

Report soon on security breach at counting centre
Madurai: Days after a tahsildar along with three other officials entered inside a counting centre at Madurai Medical College, allegedly, without permission, Additional Chief Electoral Officer M Balaji said that he had conducted an enquiry and would submit his report to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and ECI soon. 

