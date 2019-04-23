Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-MLA booked for bid to bribe voter in Vellore

The sources noted that the complaint was based on a video clipping going viral on social media showing the ex-MLA talking to his party men on distributing cash in certain areas.

Election, Bribe, Model Code of Conduct violation

Representational Image. (File | ENS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A former legislator was booked for a bid to bribe voters ahead of the April 18 polling in Vaniyambadi in Vellore district, sources said.

The Vaniyambadi Rural police registered the FIR on Tuesday against Govi Sambathkumar, ex-MLA belonging to AIADMK, under sections 171 (E) (bribery) r/w 171 (B) of Indian Penal Code, following a complaint lodged by Vaniyambadi Tahsildar C Murugan.

The sources noted that the complaint was based on a video clipping going viral on social media showing the ex-MLA talking to his party men on distributing cash in certain areas on the day electioneering was wound up.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He was also heard mentioning the respective places where cash had to be given away and the name of the candidate of his party for Vellore where the elections were countermanded.

The Police officials obtained the opinion of the judicial magistrate in Vaniyambadi before registering the case.

“Since polling and holidays intervened, we could not complete the process immediately. So, it took a few days to obtain the opinion of the judicial magistrate. Subsequently, the FIR was registered,” an officer said on Tuesday.

