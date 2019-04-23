Insurance firm ordered to pay Rs 55,000 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For refusing to pay the insurance claim for a car owned by an Arumbakkam resident, a city-based insurance company was ordered by a consumer court to pay compensation of Rs 55,000. It was also directed to pay a claim of Rs 98,291 to the man with an interest of 9 per cent. The matter dates back to November 2015 when Dharamchand J met with an accident in Rajasthan during which his car got damaged. As the car was still covered under insurance, he informed the Chola MS General Insurance Company through the mail and raised a claim for the damages. But he did not receive response.

Later, he was asked to pay a sum of Rs 4,377 as a differential amount. A month later, he was informed by the company that his claim was rejected as No Claims Bonus was not disclosed. “Even though I paid the differential amount as asked by the company, they did not pay the claim. Also during the time of the accident, the vehicle was well-within the insurance period.

Still, they have made excuses on frivolous grounds to not pay,” said Dharamchand. Representatives from the insurance company were absent and did not submit any petition to refute the claim of the complainant.