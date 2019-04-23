Leaders condemn bombings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The political parties of the State have condemned the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday. In a statement, TNCC president KS Alagiri said: The serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, which has been moving towards peace for the last ten years, has created tension in India. CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan said, “The party hopes all efforts will be made to track down culprits and group responsible for the massacre and severe action taken against them.”