No leniency to TNUSRB in fake expert opinion case : Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : No leniency or misplaced sympathy shall be shown to the persons manning the TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) in the matter of investigation into the issue relating to creation of a fake expert opinion in the selection of SIs (Finger-prints), the Madras High Court has held.

“All concerned must be examined, investigated and interrogated, wherever necessary, for the purpose of digging out the truth behind the incidents,” said Justice S M Subramanjiam.

The judge was passing further interim orders on a suo-motu contempt proceedings initiated by him against the TNUSRB member-secretary and IGP N K Senthamarai Kannan.When the matter came up on Monday, the Additional Advocate-General submitted that pursuant to the orders of this court on April 5 last, the Police Commissioner took steps to accelerate the investigation into the criminal case registered.

The CoP has also filed a comprehensive report in respect of the investigation done so far and sought more time for appropriate report from the Forensic department so as to get along with the further investigation and file a final report.The senior counsel appearing for Vijaya Kumar alias G V Kumar alleged that the Board was misusing the blank papers in which Kumar’s signatures were obtained.

The judge was told that the Board chairman had also initiated action against the erred officials and had made certain other recommendations. “Thus, the competent authorities are bound to take note of the report submitted by the chairman and proceed further in the manner known to law. Thus, the process of investigation as well as the further enquiry by the government is all to be proceeded with,” the judge added and posted the matter for further hearing on September 6.