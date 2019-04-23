Sri Lanka blasts: Vigil stepped up along Tamil Nadu coast

Express News Service

A policeman keeping a watch at

the Velankanni basilica in

Nagai | Express

CHENNAI : The entire Tamil Nadu coast is now under the vigil of Indian Navy and Coast Guard and regular dedicated sorties are being carried day and night along the Indian maritime boundary line in the Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar, following the eight coordinated bomb blasts that rocked Sri Lanka during the Easter celebrations on Sunday, killing 290 persons.

Patrolling had been intensified along the coast since Sunday immediately after the blasts. All Coast Guard units in the south along with those of the Indian Navy had been put on alert, sources told Express.The air sorties by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard are being carried out day and night.

Sources also revealed that offshore patrol boats, interceptor boats and Hovercraft had left Thoothkudi for the Palk Bay to patrol the international maritime boundary.It is also learnt that the entire coastal security mechanism had been put in place and all coastal stakeholders intimated, including the marine police who are patrolling along with their boats.