Tamil Nadu man chops off father's head over doubts of affair with his wife

Inquiries revealed that Karthikeyan had also hacked his six months old child, on January 5, in a fit of rage after picking up a quarrel with his wife Rajeshwari doubting her fidelity.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In a brutal murder, a 33-year-old man chopped off the head of his elderly father while he was fast asleep, due to doubts of having illegal intimacy with his wife.

The shocking incident came to light when the murderer D Karthikeyan, a resident of Thandarampattu in Tiruvannamalai district, appeared before a local police station early in the morning on Tuesday and informed the cops that he had beheaded his 53-year-old father Dhanapal who was running a grocery shop.

Karthikeyan used an axe to chop off the head of the deceased while he was sleeping on the wee hours of Tuesday. Senior Police officers, including Tiruvannamalai Rural DSP Hemachitra, visited the spot and held inquiries.

It was also revealed that Karthikeyan had hacked his six-month-old child, on January 5, in a fit of rage after picking up a quarrel with his wife Rajeshwari doubting her fidelity.

Since then, Rajeshwari had separated him and was staying with her parents.

“He had been doubting his father of having illegal intimacy with his wife. He has confessed that enraged over this, he murdered the elderly man,” Hemachitra said.

The Vanapuram police arrested him and remanded him in the prison. Dhanapal helped him obtain bail and was released on 17 April.

The sources said that Karthikeyan was married to Rajeshwari five years ago and the couple had no issues for four years. However, she gave birth to a child six months ago. Since then, he had been raging with doubts of the legitimacy of the child and anger over her illegal intimacy with his father.

After completing the interrogations, the Vanapuram Police registered a murder case and subsequently produced Karthikeyan before a local court. Later, he was remanded in judicial custody.

