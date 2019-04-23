Home States Tamil Nadu

Tight vigil mounted in Rameswaram following Sri Lanka serial blasts

Police said Coast Guard personnel were patrolling the sea around Rameswaram in hover craft besides helicopter was also monitoring the situation.

Published: 23rd April 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu police

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Security in this island, including at the famous Lord Ramanathaswamy Temple, has been beefed up and coastal vigil heightened following the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka which left 310 people dead and injured 500 others, police said Tuesday.

The Coast Guard, Coastal Marine Police and the local police have been asked to be vigilant round-the-clock as there was possibility of some terrorists involved in Sri Lanka's worst terror attack entering India through the sea route.

Police said Coast Guard personnel were patrolling the sea around Rameswaram in hovercraft besides helicopter was also monitoring the situation.

ALSO READ: At least 45 children killed in Sri Lanka attacks

Additional police personnel have been deployed on security duty at the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple, thronged by pilgrims from across the country throughout the year, and devotees were thoroughly screened, they said.

Police presence had been increased at the railway station and bus stand also.

Thalaimannar in northern Sri Lanka is 18 nautical miles from Rameswaram and the travel time by a motorised boat is just under an hour.

READ HERE: Sri Lanka blasts: Why is National Thowheed Jamath under the scanner?

Rameswaram was a hot bed of Sri Lankan Tamil refugee arrivals during the peak of ethnic strife in the neighbouring nation since the 1980s.

Seven suicide bombers believed to be members of an Islamist extremist group - the National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ) - carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, inflicting huge casualty.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but police have so far arrested 24 people - mostly members of the NIJ - in connection with the blasts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rameswaram Sri Lanka serial blasts Sri Lanka blasts Sri Lanka serial bomb blasts Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp