Home States Tamil Nadu

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran meets aunt Sasikala in prison

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran met his  aunt and sidelined leader V K  Sasikala at Ce ntral Prison in Parappana Agrahara on Tuesday.

Published: 24th April 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran met his aunt and sidelined leader V K  Sasikala at Central  Prison in Parappana Agrahara on Tuesday. Sources said the meeting was held because Sasikala had sought to know details of the upcoming bypolls to four Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting reportedly went on for about half an hour, with the duo discussing in detail the candidates and the prospects of their win, as it is crucial to determine the fate of the current government and the AMMK.
“The government has been struggling to keep its flock together as two sides — one led by EPS and the other by TTV Dinakaran — are both claiming to be the rightful heirs to J Jayalalitha’s legacy and the factionalism has raised hopes in the opposition DMK of a return to power.

It is a tense situation and hence, the meeting,” said a source. Prison officials, on condition of anonymity, said Sasikala was found to be very anxious in the past few days and was waiting eagerly for a briefing on the bypolls from her nephew. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMMK TTV Dhinakaran V K  Sasikala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp