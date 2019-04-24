AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran meets aunt Sasikala in prison

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran met his aunt and sidelined leader V K Sasikala at Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara on Tuesday. Sources said the meeting was held because Sasikala had sought to know details of the upcoming bypolls to four Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting reportedly went on for about half an hour, with the duo discussing in detail the candidates and the prospects of their win, as it is crucial to determine the fate of the current government and the AMMK.

“The government has been struggling to keep its flock together as two sides — one led by EPS and the other by TTV Dinakaran — are both claiming to be the rightful heirs to J Jayalalitha’s legacy and the factionalism has raised hopes in the opposition DMK of a return to power.

It is a tense situation and hence, the meeting,” said a source. Prison officials, on condition of anonymity, said Sasikala was found to be very anxious in the past few days and was waiting eagerly for a briefing on the bypolls from her nephew.