Five drown in Cauvery in attempt to save boy

NAMAKKAL: Five persons died in a vain attempt to rescuing a 10-year-old boy from drowning in Cauvery at Potthanur on Tuesday. While the fire personnel and the locals could retrieve five bodies, search was on for that of a seven-year-old girl.

Sources said that a party of seven had gone for bathing in the river. Rohit (12) declined to take a dip and sat on the bank. Meanwhile, Tharagesh lost his balance and was washed away to the deeper parts.

Rohit saw the other six disappear in their attempt to rescue Tharagesh and alerted his relatives, but by that time all the six had drowned.

Fire tenders recovered the bodies of Saravanan, Jothimani, Tharagesh, Deepekesh and Devisri after a four-hour-long struggle.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the mishap, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced `1 lakh as solatium to each of the bereaved families.