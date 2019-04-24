Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal case: HC summons Nirmala Devi for second in-chamber hearing

By Express News Service

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court conducted an in-chamber hearing with Nirmala Devi, the prime accused in Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) sex scandal case on Monday. This is the second such hearing conducted by the High Court Bench with Nirmala Devi.

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar conducted the hearing on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Suganthi of All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) seeking CBI investigation into the MKU scandal.

The previous in-chamber hearing was ordered by the Bench to ascertain whether she was being denied legal aid. Whereas the previous hearing had taken place in the presence of the CB-CID Investigating officer, this hearing, the duration of which exceeded an hour, was conducted with the accused alone.