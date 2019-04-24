Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal case: HC summons Nirmala Devi for second in-chamber hearing

The All India Democratic Women Association had sought a CBI probe into the marks for sex scandal in the Madurai Kamaraj University.

Published: 24th April 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

NirmalaDevicase

Assistant professor Nirmala Devi of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai

By Express News Service

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court conducted an in-chamber hearing with Nirmala Devi, the prime accused in Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) sex scandal case on Monday. This is the second such hearing conducted by the High Court Bench with Nirmala Devi.

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar conducted the hearing on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Suganthi of All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) seeking CBI investigation into the MKU scandal.

The previous in-chamber hearing was ordered by the Bench to ascertain whether she was being denied legal aid. Whereas the previous hearing had taken place in the presence of the CB-CID Investigating officer, this hearing, the duration of which exceeded an hour, was conducted with the accused alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Democratic Women Association Tamil NAdu marks for sex case Tamil Nadu university sex scandal Madurai Kamaraj University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp