Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK will win by 50,000 votes, says Transport Minister Vijayabhaskar

The former chief minister gave a person (referring to Senthil Balaji) the opportunity to compete in the election at Aravakkurichi.

Published: 25th April 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar said on Wednesday that AIADMK’s V Senthilnathan would win Aravakurichi bypoll by a margin of 50,000 votes and that the AMMK would split votes of not only the ruling party but also other parties.

Addressing the media after a candidate introduction event at the party office in Karur, Vijayabaskar said, “V Senthilnathan has been selected to contest in Aravakurichi by our CM and Deputy CM. Of the four constituencies where the bypolls take place, the Aravakurichi election is an important one. The last election was stopped because of the large amount of cash flow.

The former chief minister gave a person (referring to Senthil Balaji) the opportunity to compete in the election at Aravakkurichi. As he couldn’t hold on to that position, he lost the MLA post by jumping ship to another party. We will prove that Aravakkurichi will be the one to garner more number of votes in the coming election.” 

“People very well know how Senthilnathan lost to KC Palanisamy of the DMK in the 2011 elections. This time, we will certainly win by 50,000 votes and dedicate the victory to our CM and Deputy CM. Senthilnathan will defeat the person who betrayed him in 2011,” he said targeting Balaji.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK MR Vijayabhaskar  Transport Minister Tamil Nadu Assembly bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp