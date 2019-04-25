AIADMK will win by 50,000 votes, says Transport Minister Vijayabhaskar

By Express News Service

KARUR: Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar said on Wednesday that AIADMK’s V Senthilnathan would win Aravakurichi bypoll by a margin of 50,000 votes and that the AMMK would split votes of not only the ruling party but also other parties.

Addressing the media after a candidate introduction event at the party office in Karur, Vijayabaskar said, “V Senthilnathan has been selected to contest in Aravakurichi by our CM and Deputy CM. Of the four constituencies where the bypolls take place, the Aravakurichi election is an important one. The last election was stopped because of the large amount of cash flow.

The former chief minister gave a person (referring to Senthil Balaji) the opportunity to compete in the election at Aravakkurichi. As he couldn’t hold on to that position, he lost the MLA post by jumping ship to another party. We will prove that Aravakkurichi will be the one to garner more number of votes in the coming election.”

“People very well know how Senthilnathan lost to KC Palanisamy of the DMK in the 2011 elections. This time, we will certainly win by 50,000 votes and dedicate the victory to our CM and Deputy CM. Senthilnathan will defeat the person who betrayed him in 2011,” he said targeting Balaji.