Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Bench lifts ban as Tik Tok assures crackdown on illegal content

After  much drama, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday lifted the ban it had imposed on the download of Chinese mobile application Tik Tok.

Published: 25th April 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

TikTok mobile application

TikTok mobile application (Photo | Google Playstore)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After much drama, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday lifted the ban it had imposed on the download of Chinese mobile application Tik Tok. A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar passed the order after the company filed a counter-affidavit.  

In its counter petition, the company said it had implemented solutions of industry-standard to address problems of pornography and illegal behaviour. “The community guidelines educate users not to post, share or promote any obscene, harmful or misleading content,” it said. “The guidelines are available in several languages, including Tamil.”

“We also have the ‘report content’ feature for users to report any objectionable content,” the company said, adding that such reported content would be taken down within 15 minutes, on an average. “The complaints would be handled by a grievance officer appointed as per Information and Technology Act.”

The company also submitted that it has two types of mechanisms — Artificial Intelligence (AI) and human moderation —to filter out violent and obscene content. Recording these submissions, the bench lifted the ban. However, the Judges warned that if any objectionable content is found in the application in future, contempt proceedings may be initiated.

How the app plans to ensure safety
More than six million videos, which had content violating safety policies, have already been removed from the platform. A team trained in content moderation, with proficiency in 16 Indian languages, would be monitoring all content shared on the platform, the company’s counsel has assured

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Bench Madras High Court Tik Tok Ban IT ACT illegal content

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp