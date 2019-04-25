Home States Tamil Nadu

Incorrect info on NEET hall tickets leaves examinees confused in Tirunelveli

As more than 30 NEET applicants from the southern districts have reportedly received their hall ticket printed with mismatching details about the examination centre and its address,

A file image of students appearing for National Eligibility and Entrance Test being frisked before entering exam hall. (Photo | IANS)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As more than 30 NEET applicants from the southern districts have reportedly received their hall ticket printed with mismatching details about the examination centre and its address, their parents are running from pillar to post to clear the discrepancies. A coordinator working at Kerala NEET Academy, Tirunelveli, told Express that there was a mismatch between the examination centre number and its address in the hall tickets that were received by around 25 of their students hailing from southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi.

“While the hall tickets say examination centre 4106, situated in Madurai, has been allotted for the students, it has the address of a Tirunelveli-based private school,” he added. Asaraf Ali, the father of a Ramanathapuram-based medical aspirant, said the authorities of the National Testing Agency (NTA) could not be reached through the given toll-free number and e-mail address.

“Officials at the office of the Chief Educational Officer and collectorate told us that they were in no way connected with the NEET process and asked us to contact the officials in New Delhi. There is not even a single nodal officer appointed for Tamil Nadu to lend an ear to the issues of NEET applicants,” he said. “My calls to the toll-free number were attended only on April 17 and 18.

The person on the other side told there were printing mistakes in the hall tickets due to virus-infected computers, then my calls went unanswered,” he added.

NEET Examination Centers

