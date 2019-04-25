Tamil Nadu Assembly bypoll: DMK candidate Senthil Balaji promises land for homeless

By Express News Service

KARUR: DMK bypoll candidate V Senthil Balaji, who filed his nomination papers after a big roadshow at Aravakkurichi on Wednesday, said that his campaign was so far ahead of his rival candidates that he didn’t care whether they had started their campaign or not. “We are currently running forward in the race and are just a few steps away from the victory line. So we don’t care about whether our opponents are running fast or have stopped running at all,” he said in reply to a reporter’s question.

“The voters have shown a great deal of support and love for us. Everyone witnessed this. This itself indicates that Stalin will become the chief minister after May 23.” Speaking about his election promises, Balaji said that 25,000 families would be provided with three-cent land under the Thalapathy Housing Scheme in what would be named Udhaya Suriyan Nagar.

“There is a severe water crisis in Paramathi and Aravakurichi regions. So I will revive the stalled water schemes that I had brought in when I was a minister. Especially for Aravakurichi, a new Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme will be implemented,” he said.

His other promises included check dams and barrages at Pugalur, Amaravathi, and other places and a government arts and science college in Aravakkurichi.

Balaji came marching to the taluk office along with Congress’s Lok Sabha candidate Jothimani, former MP KC Palanisamy, former minister K Ponmudi and DMK’s state weavers’ wing secretary Nanniyur Rajendran. Ponmudi said Balaji’s victory margin would surpass the margins in all other 21 bypolls. “I can say that by looking at the people who turned out in huge numbers for his nomination filing,” he added. The nomination was submitted to the returning officer, Excise Commissioner Meenakshi.