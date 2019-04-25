Thiruvilanji Kumarar temple elephant succumbs due to medical neglect?

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, 16-year-old female temple elephant Valli succumbed on Tuesday night due to alleged medical negligence. The jumbo was under the care and maintenance of Thiruvilanji Kumarar temple, Ilanji near Courtallam. Valli was carrying a large tumour and the alleged failure on the part of temple authorities to provide appropriate treatment resulted in her death. Going on an usual evening walk, the elephant suddenly collapsed on the ground and died before a veterinarian would attend to her.

Courtallam range officer Arokiyasamy told Express that a month ago during a regular inspection a large tumour was noticed in the bottom part of the abdomen and the Executive Officer of the temple was even served a notice. The veterinary doctor also had reportedly directed the temple authorities to shift the pachyderm to the Veterinary Hospital in Tirunelveli for treatment as the tumour was too large to be treated in the temple and warned that it would be fatal for the animal, if neglected.

“The temple failed to act upon the advice of the veterinary doctor and continued treatment locally,” the ranger said. He said autopsy was conducted and the exact cause of the death can be determined only after getting the results. Officials said the tumour had been there for quite sometime now and the elephant had returned from the annual 48-day rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants held on the banks of Bhavani adjacent to Vanabathrakaliamman temple at Mettupalayam.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department authorities said the elephant was gifted to the temple by Kadambur Zamin in 2006 bringing her from Assam when she was five years old. The elephant was microchipped and ownership certificate was in the name of Thiruvilanji Kumarar temple.

Chief Wildlife Warden Sanjay Kumar Srivastava told Express that any action can be taken by HR&CE only. However, he said a report will be sought from the District Forest Officer of Tirunelveli, who is also member-convener of District Captive Elephant Monitoring Committee.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Nature and Environmental Development Association, have written to the Collector Shilpa Satish Prabhakar,forest department, HR & CE and police to take action against the erring officials who were not giving proper treatment to Valli.