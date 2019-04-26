Help AIADMK win: Ramadoss tells cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss has urged party workers to ensure the victory of AIADMK candidates in the four Assembly constituencies where by-elections are to be held on May 19.

In a statement, he said PMK supports AIADMK candidates in the by-elections for Aravakurichi, Sulur, Tirupparankundram and Ottapidaram Assembly constituencies.

More than supporting AIADMK, it is the duty of PMK to work for the victory of their candidates. There was good coordination in AIADMK alliance during Lok Sabha elections. The same should continue for the by-polls, he said.