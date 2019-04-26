Home States Tamil Nadu

Man sentenced to life for rape, murder of minor boy

Published: 26th April 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 05:11 AM

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 33-year-old man who killed a minor boy for denying sexual intercourse with him was sentenced to life imprisonment by the District Mahila Court here on Wednesday. The court also sentenced his wife to seven years in jail for destroying evidences.

The incident came to light after the 16-year-old boy’s father, Kandasamy, filed a missing complaint with the Chidambaram police on April 21, 2014. The police launched a probe and found that M Jawaharbabu, who was residing upstairs of Kandasamy’s house, had murdered the boy after raping him.

K Selvapriya, Special Public Prosecutor, District Mahila Court, said, “Jawaharbabu has tired to indulge in a sexual relationship with the minor boy. But when the boy rejected his advances, the accused attacked him with a wooden log, following which he fell unconscious. Jawaharbabu then raped the boy. When the boy regained his consciousness, the accused strangled the boy to death. He then managed to put the body in a gunny bag and hid it.” 

While the police investigation was in progress, the accused phoned Kandasamy and demanded Rs 20 lakh in return of releasing the boy. Kandasamy agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh, without knowing that the man behind the ransom call was his neighbour. The victim’s father also informed the police about phone call. The accused was arrested after the police traced call and retrieved the body. Jawaharbabu’s wife was also arrested. 
Hearing the case, mahila court judge T Lingeshwaran sentenced Jawaharbabu to rigorous life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 85,000 and his wife to seven years in jail with a fine of Rs 5,000 under the POCSO Act.

