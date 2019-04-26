Now, Perambalur sexual abuse case post-Pollachi: DMK chief MK Stalin

By IANS

CHENNAI: The DMK President M.K. Stalin on Friday said that even as the Pollachi sexual abuse-cum-blackmail case probe is yet to reach a conclusion, a similarly shocking incident in Perambalur district has come to light involving a leader of the ruling AIADMK party.

In a statement here, Stalin alleged that the new scandal involves innocent women being lured with the promise of job interviews to lodges where they were sexually abused and also forced to grant sexual favours to an AIADMK leader.

Referring to a complaint lodged by Advocate P. Arul with the Perambalur Police, Stalin said the victims were not voicing their trauma for fear of social repercussions.

Stalin said the police are trying to do a cover-up operation on the case lodged against the sexual predators.

The DMK leader demanded that the state government probe the sexual assault complaint and arrest the culprits.

Stalin also said that there would be change of government in the state after May 23, and the new aministration would investigate and take serious action against those officials who watered down the cases against the culprits in the Pollachi and Perambalur sexual abuse scandals.

By-elections to 22 state assembly constituencies are being held in Tamil Nadu along with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

According to the complaint lodged by the advocate, a group of men would befriend housewives and college girls, lure them to lodges on the pretext of job interviews, and then sexually assault them.

The complaint also said the women victims were videographed and were blackmailed for further sexual favours.

The Perambalur All Women Police Station has registered a case in the matter against unknown persons.