One detained under Goonda Act over abusive video

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: R Shivakumar (40) of Virudhachalam who created quite a ruckus with an abusive and humiliating video against members of a community and women has been detained under Goondas Act by the district police in Cuddalore on Thursday.

On April 19, Shivakumar posted a video on social media including WhatsApp of him outrageously abusing members of a community and humiliating women.

The video spread so quickly and created a tension among people in the district. M Manimaran (27), deputy secretary of PMK, lodged a complaint against the man with Virudhachalam police demanding strict action.

Virudhachalam police inspector Shagul Hamed took the man under custody for inquiry.

And a case was registered against the accused under sections 153(A), 504, 505 (i) (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and r/w (1) (b) 67 of the Information Technology Act.