Open website for allotting quarters to cops: Madras High Court to State DGP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State DGP to open within three months, an official website for submitting online applications for allotment of quarters for police personnel. The respective seniority of the applications shall be maintained date wise and cadre/class wise, with reference to the eligibility of the type of quarters to be allotted to the personnel, Justice S M Subramaniam said.

The judge was disposing of a writ petition from M Ragupathy, who prayed for a direction to the DGP to allot him a house in Chintadripet quarters on the basis of his application dated March 9 this year. Holding that the personnel cannot claim quarters as a matter of right, the judge directed DGP to constitute a team of officials to conduct inspections and identify and collect particulars of all illegal and irregular occupants in the quarters and issue show cause notices to them to vacate their houses within 60 days thereof.

In the event of not vacating the premises within the 60 days, then all suitable actions shall be initiated to vacate premises and take possession of the same, for the purpose of providing the same to the wait-listed personnel.