Tahsildar to appear before Tamil Nadu Rights commission for denying welfare to disabled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) directed a special tahsildar, Kanyakumari district, to appear before the commission for denying welfare assistance for the past seven months to a differently-abled person in the district.

SHRC Judge D Jayachandran initiated suo motu proceedings on a petition filed by M Chandran of Kanchampuram Village in Kaniyakumari district and directed the tahsildar to appear before the Commission on April 26.

Chandran, ailing from motor disability, submitted that he had approached Suresh, special tahsildar, Vilavangadu Taluk, on May 5, 2018, seeking government welfare assistance for differently-abled persons.

The tahsildar carried out a personal inspection and also collected his bank records for the transfer of welfare assistance. However, he had not taken any step to issue the assistance. Even after direction from Commissioner for Welfare of Differently-abled, Chennai, requesting the tahsildar to take suitable action on the petition, the official did not budge.

Hence, Chandran sought suitable action against the tahsildar and directed him to issue the welfare assistance due to him. The SHRC, after receiving the complaint, initiated suo motu proceedings against the tahsildar by directing him to appear before the commission on Friday.