Home States Tamil Nadu

Tahsildar to appear before Tamil Nadu Rights commission for denying welfare to disabled

The SHRC, after receiving the complaint, initiated suo motu proceedings against the tahsildar by directing him to appear before the commission on Friday.

Published: 26th April 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) directed a special tahsildar, Kanyakumari district, to appear before the commission for denying welfare assistance for the past seven months to a differently-abled person in the district.

SHRC Judge D Jayachandran initiated suo motu proceedings on a petition filed by M Chandran of Kanchampuram Village in Kaniyakumari district and directed the tahsildar to appear before the Commission on April 26.

Chandran, ailing from motor disability, submitted that he had approached Suresh, special tahsildar, Vilavangadu Taluk, on May 5, 2018, seeking government welfare assistance for differently-abled persons.
The tahsildar carried out a personal inspection and also collected his bank records for the transfer of welfare assistance. However, he had not taken any step to issue the assistance. Even after direction from Commissioner for Welfare of Differently-abled, Chennai, requesting the tahsildar to take suitable action on the petition, the official did not budge.

Hence, Chandran sought suitable action against the tahsildar and directed him to issue the welfare assistance due to him. The SHRC, after receiving the complaint, initiated suo motu proceedings against the tahsildar by directing him to appear before the commission on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Human Rights Commission Disabled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp