This Tamil Nadu fuel bunk will not sell petrol if you are below 18

By Online Desk

In an effort to curb underage driving to avoid accidents, a petrol bunk management in Kayalpattinam, a municipality near Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu, has decided that it will not fill fuel if a minor is riding the vehicle.

The management has placed a board at the petrol bunk stating, "There are several accidents happening in the locality and many of them are by minor drivers. In an effort to avoid these accidents, we will not be selling petrol to people who are less than 18 years of age."

According to a News7Tamil report, the staff at this petrol bunk will check the license and other documents to confirm the age of the person riding the vehicle before filling fuel.

The bunk employees also warn the minor drivers on the consequences of underage driving and are creating awareness of road safety.