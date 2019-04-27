Axe may fall on three more AIADMK MLAs for supporting TTV Dhinakaran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Axe is likely to fall on three more AIADMK MLAs, who have allegedly extended support to TTV Dhinakaran, AMMK general secretary, as Assembly Speaker P Dhanabal is expected to send them notices for their anti-party activities under the anti-defection law, based on a complaint lodged by Chief Government Whip S Rajendran with the Speaker.

Rajendran submitted a petition to Dhanabal on Friday at the Secretariat against the three MLAs. Later, addressing reporters, he said, “The three MLAs - A Prabu of Kallakuruchi, VT Kalaiselvan of Vridhachalam and EA Rathinasababathi of Aranthangi - are acting against the AIADMK, involved in anti-party activities. Hence, in order to take action against them I have submitted a petition with the Speaker.”

He expressed hope that the Speaker would take legal action against the trio and said he had submitted the petition along with proper evidence to substantiate his charges against the MLAs.

According to Assembly sources, the Speaker has decided to seek an explanation from the three MLAs, following the complaint. The sources said the Speaker can disqualify the MLAs according to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, which gives the Speaker the right to disqualify an MLA on the ground of defection.

It may be recalled that 18 AIADMK MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker last year, based on a complaint lodged by Rajendran after they had met the then Governor with a representation to remove Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Consequently, the 18 seats fell vacant. Out of the 18, by-elections were held to 16 seats on April 18 and to remaining two seats, by-elections will be held on May 19.

Stalin warns Speaker of no-confidence motion

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin has warned that the party will take steps to move a no-confidence motion against the speaker if he took any step against the three AIADMK MLAs. In a statement, he condemned S Rajendran, the government Whip, for submitting a petition against the three. “The Speaker in the assembly should be neutral and not take any action against the three MLAS as he has allowed 11 MLAs, who voted against the State government in the assembly, to function. The DMK will move a no-confidence motion against the speaker if he takes any action against the three MLAs,” he warned. Rajendran had submitted a petition to the Speaker for action against the MLAsfor their ‘anti-party’ activities.

‘Think of unity instead of shortcuts to save govt’

Pudukkottai: Aranthangi MLA E Rathinasabapathy, who is facing the assembly speaker’s legal action, said that all the factions of the AIADMK should unite. “Instead of thinking about shortcuts to save the government, they should unite all the factions. If all come together, there is no need for action against the three MLAs now. I stressed unity when O Paneerselvam supporters separated from us, when the party went against Sasikala and also during disqualification of 18 MLAs.

I welcomed it when OPS came back,” he said in reply to a question on the government chief whip’s action against three MLAs including him. Asked whether he worked for the AIADMK alliance in the parliamentary polls, he said, “I did not like the AIADMK-BJP alliance. If Amma were alive, it would not have happened. The BJP was behind all of our party’s problems. Also, the alliance’s Ramanathapuram candidate didn’t contest on the ‘two leaves’ symbol.” However, he said he had never acted against the AIADMK government in the State.