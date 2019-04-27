Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court upholds dismissal of teacher for boozing during duty

Nagaraj was dismissed on several charges, including misbehavior with girl children and taking leave without permission.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that teachers should be protectors and role models for students, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upheld the dismissal order passed by the Education department against a drawing teacher for consuming alcohol while on duty. 

Justice R Mahadevan passed the order by rejecting the petition filed by V Nagaraj Kannan, who was working as a drawing teacher in an aided school in Ramanathapuram, seeking direction to quash his dismissal and to reinstate him.

Quoting the words of Thirumoolar, Justice Mahadevan observed that the character of a teacher is expected to be more like a ‘Rishi’. 

He expressed, “Teachers are best known for the role of educating the students who are placed in their care. Beyond that, teachers serve many other roles in classrooms. They are role models to students and also their protectors and students are deeply affected by teachers’ love and affection, character, competence and moral commitment.”

He also pointed out that the behaviour, character and reputation of teachers leave imprints in the minds of young children. 

Saying that the charges against the petitioner were very serious ad do not ‘befit’ a teacher, the Judge confirmed his dismissal from service.

Nagaraj was dismissed on several charges, including misbehavior with girl children and taking leave without permission.

