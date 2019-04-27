Security beefed up at Tirupur strongroom

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Following the incident at the Madurai EVM strongroom, security at the one in LRG Government Arts College for Women (for Tirupur Lok Sabha constituency) has been beefed up.

Returning Officer for Tirupur Lok Sabha segment K S Palanisamy said that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Armed Reserve police and Tamil Nadu State police personnel were manning the post. Makeshift watchtowers have been erected at all corners and the security is working round-the-clock, he said.

Palanisamy added that the representatives of the political parties were also staying on the campus to check CCTV feed from the room.

“We have issued identity passes to the representatives for their entry into control room to check CCTV footage. There is no specified time limit to stay in the control room,” he added.