Suspected ‘extremist’ working in private hospital detained

Cops say suspect hails from Assam, claimed himself to be a militant to colleague

Published: 27th April 2019 02:21 AM

Railway Police use sniffer dogs to check goods at the Madurai Junction railway station on Friday, following the terror attacks in Sri Lanka | k k sundar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the state put on high alert and security beefed up following the terror attacks in Sri Lanka, which left over 350 people dead, the police on Friday detained a suspected member of an extremist organisation, who was working in a private hospital in the city for inquiry.

The Anna Nagar police identified the man as Kandarpa Das residing at Aminjikarai. A senior police officer said that hailing from Assam, he came to the city last month and worked in the housekeeping department at a private hospital in Arumbakkam. 

He stayed along with a few other men from Assam in a house at Aminjikarai. The police were alerted about him on Thursday after he had a fight with the staff in the hospital, to whom he claimed himself to be a militant. Consequently, the Anna Nagar police nabbed Kandarpa Das on Friday morning and conducted a detailed inquiry. Officials from the Q branch also conducted inquiries. 

Investigation revealed that Kandarpa Das was arrested in West Bengal on July 7, 2018, as he was a member of an extremist outfit called Greater Coochbehar Liberation Organisation (GCLO), which was demanding the creation of Kamtapur as a separate state to be carved out of West Bengal and Assam. “Kandarpa’s friend Nirmal Rai had posted a video on Facebook claiming to be the chief of GCLO which also had pictures of Das and three others carrying a gun. This led to the arrest of the duo along with three others by the Naxalbari police in West Bengal and were handed over to the CID,” said the officer. 

Cross-checking with the CID team in West Bengal, the Q branch police officers in the state came to know that Das was released in September and moved to the city last month in search of a job. He hails from a poor family and has three sisters. So far, the police have not found any incriminating evidence against him. “We have informed the West Bengal police as well and further investigations are on,” added the officer.

