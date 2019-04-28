Home States Tamil Nadu

Beach-Tambaram section to have fewer locals for 19 days

Chennai local train

For representational purposes (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works in the St Thomas Mount-Pallavaram- Tambaram section for 19 days, the Southern Railway has changed the suburban train operation from 11.10pm to 2.10am between April 28 and May 18 except on Sundays and  Mondays. 

The Chennai Beach-Tambaram local train leaving Chennai Beach at 11.05pm,  11.30pm and 11.59pm was fully cancelled on April 30, May 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16 and 17. 

Similarly, the Tambaram-Chennai Beach local leaving Tambaram at 10.45pm and 11.30pm will not be operated on the above dates.

The Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach local leaving Chengalpattu at 9.10pm will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Beach and will be run from  Chengalpattu to Tambaram on the same dates, said a release from the Southern Railway.

