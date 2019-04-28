Home States Tamil Nadu

One more nabbed over Ponnamaravathi audio

 Police have arrested one more person in connection with the derogatory audio clip about the Mutherayar community that triggered violence in Ponnamaravathi. 

Published: 28th April 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 01:34 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY & ARIYALUR: Police have arrested one more person in connection with the derogatory audio clip about the Mutherayar community that triggered violence in Ponnamaravathi. 

M Sathiyaraj (30) was arrested in the wee hours of Saturday, when he landed at the Tiruchy airport from Singapore. A resident of Nerinjipatti, in Ponnamaravathi, Sathiyaraj is the third accused in the case. The other accused,  Selvakumar (34) and Vasanth (30), were arrested on Thursday. The police said the audio clip had been made in Singapore. 

CCTV in Ponparappi

In an unrelated development, four CCTV cameras were fixed at Ponparapi, the village in Ariyalur district where violence erupted and Dalit houses were damaged on the election day. All the damaged houses were repaired by the district administration. The camera were installed near the panchayat office and on Colony Street. The control rooms are in the panchayat office and a students hostel.

