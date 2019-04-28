Home States Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up at Tiruvannamalai temple

Two-tier security has been put in place with cops belonging to bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) frisking the visitors at the major entry points at the gopurams.

Published: 28th April 2019 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Temple, Arunachaleswarar temple, Tiruvannamalai temple

The police are using hand-held metal detector to scan the visitors and their baggage before allowing them to walk into the temple.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The police have stepped up security in and around the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai where a large number of devotees throng to offer prayer.

Two-tier security has been put in place with cops belonging to bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) frisking the visitors at the major entry points at the gopurams.

The police are using hand-held metal detector to scan the visitors and their baggage before allowing them to walk into the temple.

“Two-tier security has been provided to the temple. All the visitors are being frisked at the entry and exit points around the three gopurams,” Superintendent of Police (SP) MR Sibi Chakravarthy told Express on Saturday.

He added that a contingent of forty policemen have been pressed into service to guard the temple which is one of the major pilgrimage centres in northern Tamil Nadu.

A considerable number of foreigners are also camping in the temple town.

The premises of the temple is also brought under the surveillance of the police.

Sibi Chakravarthy informed that a baggage scanner is being established at Kili gopuram and it will be ready in two or three days. Since then, the baggage of visitors to the temple would thoroughly be scanned before moving them inside the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunachaleswarar temple Tiruvannamalai temple Security Beefed Up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp