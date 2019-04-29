Home States Tamil Nadu

365 hospitals lack Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board clearance

A whopping 365 hospitals, including 51 government Health Care Facilities in the State are operating illegally without valid consent from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. 

Published: 29th April 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

For representational purposes

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A whopping 365 hospitals, including 51 government Health Care Facilities in the State are operating illegally without valid consent from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. 
This startling revelation was made by the Board in the status report submitted to National Green Tribunal. TNPCB’s report also reveals that 715 hospitals — 95 government and 620 private — do not have authorisation to dispose biomedical waste. This means, the board has no idea where and how these erring hospitals are dumping their hazardous medical waste.  

Earlier, an investigation was conducted by the CB-CID and one of the major hospitals in Chennai was found to be selling its biomedical waste to an unauthorised third party. 
As per statutory norms, every hospital (small or big) should mandatorily obtain Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) under Air Act and Water Act, besides authorisation under Biomedical Waste Management (BMW) Rules, 2016.

The Green tribunal, in response, has come down heavily on the Board for failing to take action. 
“They (government and TNPCB) are very least concerned about the health hazards that have been caused on account of failure of the hospital to implement the rules. The Government and TNPCB are directed to file a detailed report within one month,” the court said.

ALSO READ: Over 50,000 hospitals yet to register under NCEA-2018

The pollution control board made the submission to NGT in a case filed by activist Jawaharlal Shanmugam. Shanmugam is a member of an expert committee constituted to address patients’ safety in hospitals and is seeking to regulate the waste disposal by hospitals. 

The Green tribunal, in its response, has come down heavily on the pollution board for failing to take action against the erring hospitals. “They (State government and TNPCB) are very least concerned about the health hazards that have been caused on account of failure of the hospital to implement the rules. So the State Government, as well as the Pollution Control Board, are directed to file a detailed report within one month. Failure of this will result in the tribunal taking serious action against the officers of the Pollution Control Board by imposing penalty on them,” the bench, comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Nagin Nanda, warned. 

The report should have the number of hospital/health care centres in the State, how many of them are complying with the rules and if they are complying, what is the manner in which it is being complied, is there any mechanism provided for supervising the same and against the non-complying unit, what is the action taken by the authorities, the NGT said. 

Asked hospitals to apply for consent online: TNPCB

TNPCB officials said Directorate of Medical Education, Directorate of Medical Services, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, were called for a meeting early this month and were instructed to apply through online and obtain consent and authorisation under BMW Rules, 2016.

Meanwhile, in another meeting, Indian Medical Association was also told to communicate to the remaining registered Private HCFs, to apply online and obtain consents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNPCB Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board Health Care Facilities National Green Tribunal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp