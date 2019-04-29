Cyclone Fani: PM asks officials to take preventive measures 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to officials to take preventive measure and provide assistance.

Cyclone Fani, that has been gaining strength in the south-east Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the weather department said on Sunday.

READ MORE: Mobile App for rescue and relief during Cyclone Fani

It is likely to bring light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.

"Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani.

Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance.

Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states.

Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing," Modi tweeted.