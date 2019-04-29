‘Nadigar Sangam elections will be conducted soon’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nadigar Sangam president Nasser on Sunday said that polls to the union would be conducted soon. The actor was speaking to media in Chennai after a meeting of the union held as the extended three-year term of the current administration of the Sangam had ended on Saturday.

“We will be instating a retired judge as the electoral officer to oversee the proceedings of the elections. Based on his advice, the polling dates will be announced. The electoral officer will formally announce the time and place of the elections. This was the primary resolution passed in this meeting,” said Nasser.

“By the end of this week, we will decide the electoral officer, and in the following week, the officer will take over the responsibility of the existing administration, and iron out the legalities,” Ponvannan, vice president of the Nadigar Sangam, explained.

Asked about the performance of the outgoing administration, Nasser said that every promise they had made had been fulfilled. Talking about the yet-to-be-completed Nadigar Sangam building, Ponvannan said, “Our biggest aim was to complete the construction of the building within our tenure. We were working on it from Day 1. We had to reclaim the land, draw out new contracts, raise the required funds, get approval from government bodies, and then start the construction. We also faced legal hurdles. These factors delayed the process by six months.”