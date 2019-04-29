Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Nadigar Sangam elections will be conducted soon’

Nadigar Sangam president Nasser on Sunday said that polls to the union would be conducted soon. 

Published: 29th April 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nadigar Sangam president Nasser on Sunday said that polls to the union would be conducted soon. The actor was speaking to media in Chennai after a meeting of the union held as the extended three-year term of the current administration of the Sangam had ended on Saturday.

“We will be instating a retired judge as the electoral officer to oversee the proceedings of the elections. Based on his advice, the polling dates will be announced. The electoral officer will formally announce the time and place of the elections. This was the primary resolution passed in this meeting,” said Nasser. 
“By the end of this week, we will decide the electoral officer, and in the following week, the officer will take over the responsibility of the existing administration, and iron out the legalities,” Ponvannan, vice president of the Nadigar Sangam, explained. 

Asked about the performance of the outgoing administration, Nasser said that every promise they had made had been fulfilled. Talking about the yet-to-be-completed Nadigar Sangam building, Ponvannan said, “Our biggest aim was to complete the construction of the building within our tenure. We were working on it from Day 1. We had to reclaim the land, draw out new contracts, raise the required funds, get approval from government bodies, and then start the construction. We also faced legal hurdles. These factors delayed the process by six months.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nadigar Sangam elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp