Three houses burgled

Three incidents of house break-ins were reported in Chennai city on Sunday morning. 

Published: 29th April 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three incidents of house break-ins were reported in Chennai city on Sunday morning. 
Verma, 65, a retired Public Works Department official, resides at K G B Nagar, in Tiruvallur. 
“Since, his wife was sick, he had brought her for treatment to Chennai on Friday and stayed at his relative’s house. On Sunday, when the couple reached home, they found `3 lakh cash and 60 sovereign missing,” said a police officer. A case has been registered with the Tiruvallur Town police. 

In another incident, the house of Srinivasan, 58, a retired railway employee and a resident of Vellalar Street in Ayanavaram was robbed. “He, along with his family, had gone to Thanjavur and returned on Sunday to find 57 sovereigns of gold missing,” said a police officer. In a third incident, 13 sovereigns were stolen from one Ramakrishnan’s house situated at Choolaimedu. 
In both the cases, the police have registered a case. 

