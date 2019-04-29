Home States Tamil Nadu

Three, including woman, injured as bike-racing gangs clash

Three people, including a woman, were injured, allegedly in a clash that arose between two bike racing teams at Nerkundram on Saturday night. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people, including a woman, were injured, allegedly in a clash that arose between two bike racing teams at Nerkundram on Saturday night. 

Police said, Jaweed and his friend Lokesh were to bike-race with friends in the city and were waiting for their friends near Dhanalakshmi Nagar at Vanagaram at around 1am on Sunday. “Meanwhile, some eight men on four motorbikes, picked up an argument with the duo and attacked them with iron rods. One Sundari, who saw the gang hitting the duo, walked toward them to confront them when one of the gang members threw a helmet at her and she fell down,” said a police officer.

The gang fled the spot and the Koyambedu police registered a case. Jaweed, Lokesh and Sundari were admitted at the government Rajiv Gandhi hospital and were discharged on Sunday afternoon. 
Police said, the two bike-racing gangs had differences and were involved in frequent fights. A hunt for the gang members is on.

