Two more held in connection with child adoption racket

Two women from Erode were arrested in connection with the child adoption racket for their alleged role as brokers, on Sunday.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Two women from Erode were arrested in connection with the child adoption racket for their alleged role as brokers, on Sunday. With these arrests, the number of suspects in the case has increased to eight. The police are now trying to track down the babies – 14 as per the latest count –sold by the group and checking on their status. 

Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu told Express that they were working on identifying the parents of the babies sold so far. 

According to sources, the police managed to track down four babies – one each in Erode, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. However, no action has been taken on the adoptive parents as the children were found to be safe with them. The police were tracking down the adoptive parents based on the details given by the brokers in custody. Given the years that have passed since the adoption, a few numbers reportedly did not yield any results. 

Meanwhile, information provided by one of the brokers led to the police getting hold of several documents. 

Details of the bank account used by the retired nurse and her husband was also traced, sources said. Stating that lakhs of rupees had been transferred to the account over the years, a final figure would be released after verification is completed, they added.

On Sunday, the Rasipuram police received a petition from social activist and advocate Nalvinai Visvaraju about a baby sold to a Sri Lankan couple by this retired nurse. However, the SP clarified that the Sri Lankan couple had legally adopted the baby.

child adoption racket

