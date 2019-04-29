VIT to build memorial for Tamil scholar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VIT Chancellor and president of Tamiliyakam, G Viswanathan said a memorial will be built for renowned Tamil scholar Silamboli Chellappanar.

At a meeting held recently in the memory of renowned Chellappanar, he said Tamiliyakam in consultation with Chellappanar’s family, will take necessary steps to build a memorial.

“Tamiliyakam would soon be bringing out a book that would have lot of names in Tamil which can be used to name newborn children. We want everybody to name their children in their mother tongue. Tamil is the only language which is not dependent on other languages. Such is the greatness of Tamil language, which we need to preserve and celebrate,” he said.