Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi case file handed over to CBI

A woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a gang who shot videos and blackmailed her for money in Pollachi.

Published: 30th April 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Pollachi case file handed over to CBI
Chennai: A statement issued by the Crime Branch CID police on Monday said that it has handed over the documents relating to the Pollachi sexual harassment case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a gang who shot videos and blackmailed her for money in Pollachi.

4-month RI to 2 youth for drug possession
Chennai: In a three-year-old case, two youth hailing from Tripura, were convicted and sentenced to four months of rigorous imprisonment by a trial court for possession and selling of marijuana. According to prosecution, Hari Ohm Rai and Pradeep Deep Nath were arrested in 2016. They were also fined `10,000. 

Child racket case transferred to CB-CID
Chennai: Director-General of Police (DGP) T K Rajendran has passed orders for transferring the investigation of the alleged baby sale racket to the Crime Branch CID police. Till Sunday, the Namakkal police who were investigating the case, arrested eight people for allegedly selling 14 babies to childless couples.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollachi case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp