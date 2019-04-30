By Express News Service

Pollachi case file handed over to CBI

Chennai: A statement issued by the Crime Branch CID police on Monday said that it has handed over the documents relating to the Pollachi sexual harassment case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a gang who shot videos and blackmailed her for money in Pollachi.

4-month RI to 2 youth for drug possession

Chennai: In a three-year-old case, two youth hailing from Tripura, were convicted and sentenced to four months of rigorous imprisonment by a trial court for possession and selling of marijuana. According to prosecution, Hari Ohm Rai and Pradeep Deep Nath were arrested in 2016. They were also fined `10,000.

Child racket case transferred to CB-CID

Chennai: Director-General of Police (DGP) T K Rajendran has passed orders for transferring the investigation of the alleged baby sale racket to the Crime Branch CID police. Till Sunday, the Namakkal police who were investigating the case, arrested eight people for allegedly selling 14 babies to childless couples.