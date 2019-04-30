Sedition case: Vaiko appears before court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK leader Vaiko on Monday appeared before the special court in connection with a sedition case filed against him in 2009 during a book launch event. S Jawahar, special judge for the CBI, who was in an additional charge of the special court, adjourned the case to May 6. The police registered a case in 2009 under Sections 124-A (sedition) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) against the MDMK leader for his speech in Raja Annamalai Mandram on October 21, 2008. Speaking on ‘Eezhathil Nadapathenna?’ (What is happening in Eelam?), he had warned that India would not remain a united single country if the war against banned LTTE in Sri Lanka was not stopped.